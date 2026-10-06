Transformers: Michael Bay in Talks To Direct Franchise’s 8th Film With Steven Spielberg As Creative Producer; Report

Transformers fans are in for a treat as the franchise is set to receive its eighth live-action instalment. Now, it appears that director Michael Bay could return to the helm for the upcoming film.

Transformers: Michael Bay in talks to direct new film in the franchise

According to Deadline, Paramount has appointed Steven Spielberg to oversee the creative aspects of the next live-action Transformers film alongside longtime producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Moreover, according to a report by Page Six, director Michael Bay is in early talks to return as the director.

Spielberg will continue as an executive producer and will now lead the creative direction for what will be the eighth live-action instalment in the franchise. He held a similar creative role on the first two Transformers films that launched the cinematic series.

The upcoming film is being developed from a script by Jason Fuchs. Plot details are currently under wraps, although the film is reportedly set in the modern day. As the project is still in its early stages, no cast details have been announced.

Since then, the franchise has expanded with Bumblebee and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. While both films received a relatively positive response in comparison with some of the later entries in the Bay era, neither continued Bay's original storyline.

According to reports, Bay is negotiating to direct the upcoming eighth live-action film, which would mark his sixth directorial outing in the franchise. The project is expected to move beyond the recent spin-offs and potentially return to the storyline established by Bay's earlier films.

More about the Transformers Franchise

The Transformers franchise originated as a toy line in the 1980s featuring shape-shifting alien robots, including the heroic Autobots and villainous Decepticons. It has since expanded into television series, comic books, video games and a major cinematic universe.

Following the Bayverse Era, the franchise took a new direction with Bumblebee in 2018. The most recent instalment, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , was set in 1994 and followed former military electronics expert Noah Diaz and artefact researcher Elena Wallace as they helped the Autobots and Maximals protect the Transwarp Key from the villainous Terrorcons.

The film featured Peter Cullen as the voice of Optimus Prime, continuing his iconic association with the character, marking his final performance in a feature venture.

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