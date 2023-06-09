Transformers: Rise of the Beasts; Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback open up about grueling action sequence

Transformers fans unite!

If you love the Transformers movies, you would know that the franchise offers all-round entertainment with different aspects like emotion, humor, drama, and of course, action.

Well, the latest offering in the film franchise titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is no exception to this rule. The movie, directed by Steven Caple Jr. just released in theatres today, June 9, 2023. While moviegoers experience the film in the cinemas, actors Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback have opened up about the high-octane action climax where Noah Diaz (played by Ramos) and Optimus Prime (played by Peter Cullen) team up against Scrouge (played by Peter Dinklage) in a fight to the finish. Read on to find out what they had to say.

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback on their action sequence in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Anthony Ramos, who plays Noah in the movie said that he shot the action scenes by himself as he did not want to use a double. “We shot that scene for days! I was getting thrown 30 feet in the air, then I’d land and get thrown again. They had to add extra shooting days because I wanted to do it all myself and not use a double. It was hard, but the truth is, I wouldn’t have it any other way,” the actor shared.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer

Not only Ramos, but Dominique Fishback, who essays the role of anthropologist Elena Wallace in the new Transformers movie feels the same way about her stunts.

Fishback said that she too got the opportunity to perform some stunts on her own and that the experience was fun. “Like Anthony, I got to do some really cool stunts of my own, like hanging from a bridge by one arm!” she said. Fishback added, “The harnesses you have to wear for the stunts are very uncomfortable, but I’ve always been an athletic person, so I tried to do as much of the action as I could. The whole experience was fun, but a lot of work too.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will show Optimus Prime and Autobots teaming up with a powerful faction of the Transformers known as the Maximals, as they try to save Earth from a new threat that might potentially destroy the entire planet.

