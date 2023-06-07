Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ending explained: Does action film hint at biggest crossover ever?

American science fiction action film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has been one of the most awaited films of the year for action and adventure movie buffs. The seventh film in the Transformers live-action franchise, the Anthony Ramos starrer is all set for release on June 9, 2023. Keep reading to know the ending's explanation and what it might mean for its future.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ending explained

The ending of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts may have hinted at a massive potential future crossover, spoiler alert: you've been warned. Towards the end of the film, Noah Diaz, played by Anthony Ramos, goes for an interview for a security job after successfully becoming the saviour in the story. The interviewer, played by Michael Kelly, is aware of who Noah is and how he saved the world from Unicron, who unfortunately survived the portal collapse.

The man promises to deal with his brother's medical bills as a thank you but asks Noah to step up and join his group. He tells him that they are in the middle of a war and he needs all the help he can get. The anonymous man hands him a business card and moves a wall plaque to reveal the way to a secret base. The card, which acts as the exciting crossover hint, reads G.I. Joe. It is unclear what war the man was talking about and what cause will lead to the iconic military crew and the famous Autobots fighting together.

Regardless this is a very clear and official indication of a future crossover between the two worlds. Just like Transformers, G.I. Joe is a popular American film franchise with a series of films. The first military science fiction action movie in the iconic franchise was released on August 7, 2009. Meanwhile, the first Transformers film came out on July 3, 2007. This won't be the first time the two different and unique worlds would crossover.

The worlds of G.I. Joe and Transformers first had a crossover back in 1987's limited edition 4-issue comic book series published by Marvel Comics. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is all set for release on June 9, 2023. It serves as a standalone sequel to the 2018 film Bumblebee and a prequel to the 2007 film Transformers. Directed by Steven Caple Jr, it premiered at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on May 27, 2023.

