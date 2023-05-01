Transformers: Rise of the Beast’s trailer: Release date, cast, plot, and what to expect

Good news for all action fans. The sci-fil film, Transformers, is coming back with its seventh installment. The upcoming movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, is set to release in June and fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for it. In Transformer 7, Maximals will be joining Autobots and Predacons will be joining Decepticons to fight an alien invasion. Directed by Steven Caple Jr, the upcoming movie will feature many new characters and cast members. The trailer of the movie is out and it looks like a promising watch.

Here’s everything you need to know about the forthcoming film:

What to expect?

Set in 1994 in Brooklyn, New York, the movie continues the story introduced in Transformers Bumblebee, which takes place in the 1980s. Certain scenes in the film will also take place in Peru. Besides, the film will carry on the continuing conflict between the Autobots and the Decepticons. The new Transformers robot types, Maximals and Predacons, will be introduced in the upcoming film.

A sneak peek at the trailer

The new trailer for Rise of the Beasts, which is one of the most highly anticipated new movies of 2023, comes in less than 24 hours after Paramount released a few Transformer-specific character posters. As per the trailer, some of the Cybertron-hailing sentient robots will be introduced in the upcoming movie, including Cheetor, Rhinox, Optimus Primal, and Airazor along with fellow newcomers such as Mirage, Wheeljack, and Arcee for the '90s-era set movie.

When will it be released?

The film is all set to hit the theaters on June 9, 2023 worldwide. The film's original release date i.e., June 24, 2022 has been pushed back. The film was revealed in February 2022 via the official Twitter account of Paramount Pictures' social media website to be the first in a new trilogy of films.

The cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts:

The film boasts of an incredible list of actors including Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Anthony Ramos, and Luna Lauren Velez. The movie also includes voice talents of Michelle Yeoh, Cristo Fernandez, Ron Perlman, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, John DiMaggio, Peter Cullen, David Sobolov, Tongayi Chirisa, etc.

