Transgender Actress Chanel Stewart Was ‘Very Disheartened’ After Disney Canceled Her Storyline From Win Or Lose

Transgender actress Cancel Stewart was cast in Disney’s Win or Lose to voice a transgender teenage girl, but the storyline was unfortunately chopped off, leaving her disappointed. The audition call announced by Pixar was looking for an authentic trans girl for the role in the animated series.

Speaking to Deadline, the actress recalled reading the audition requirement and thinking she was perfect for the role. “I was exactly what they wanted to a T, and that’s why it felt so right. It felt just so right,” she said.

She immediately asked her mom if she could audition for the role. “I just felt like if I don’t do this, it wouldn’t make sense. You know what I mean?” Stewart said. Her instincts were proven correct when she ended up getting the role in Win or Lose, which revolves around a co-ed softball team at a middle school named the Pickles preparing for a big championship game.

“I wore it as a badge. I wore it with pride. I wore it with honor because it meant so much to me,” she said about the opportunity. She recalled wanting to play the role to be a representative for other transgender children like her.

However, a few days later, Diseney called Stewart’s mother, Keisha, to inform her that the show decided to chuck the transgender storyline because it was a sensitive subject for young kids to be exposed to.

The channel released a statement claiming that animated content is usually streamed by children, so being exposed to the concept of LGBTQ+ should be decided by their parents. “We recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline,” the statement read.

Keisha told Deadline that she was upset over the channel’s decision because it was unfair to her daughter, who was transgender in real life. “I felt like it was very important that we not hide that fact,” she added. Although there might be parents who are not ready to have that conversation, this is the world everyone lives in, says Stewart’s mother.

“I was very disheartened,” Stewart said. However, Disney allegedly claimed that despite removing her storyline, Stewart’s character still “heavily” a part of the show. “It’s just that my character would now be a cis girl, a straight cis girl. So yeah, that’s all they really told me, and that I was still a part of the show,” she said. “It’s a true honor to be a part of queer history,” Stewart added.