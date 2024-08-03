Trap Ending Explained: What Happens To Josh Hartnett's Cooper Adams, Let's Find Out?

M. Night Shyamalan is back in the director’s chair with his new film, Trap. The film follows a father named Cooper Adams, played by Josh Hartnett, who finds himself in a dangerous situation at a concert. What starts as a fun night out quickly turns into a life-or-death situation. Cooper soon realizes that the concert is a setup by the FBI to catch a criminal.

What makes the situation even more tense is that Cooper is the very criminal they are trying to catch. The film is filled with suspense, twists, and unexpected turns, all typical of Shyamalan’s style. Let’s break down the thrilling twists and shocking ending of Trap.

The FBI set inside the concert

The film opens with Cooper and Riley excitedly attending a concert by Lady Raven, a pop star played by Saleka Shyamalan, the director’s daughter. Cooper takes his young daughter to the Lady Raven concert. However, Cooper soon realizes that this concert is not just about music; it’s part of a dangerous sting operation.

The FBI is determined to catch The Butcher, a notorious killer who has been terrorizing the area. Cooper, who is actually The Butcher, quickly becomes aware of the police presence and starts planning to escape. As the stakes rise, Cooper tries to keep Riley safe while figuring out how to run.

The unexpected ally

Cooper is not just any ordinary father; he is clever and resourceful. He listens to the FBI’s radio communications after managing to steal a radio. As he observes the concert, he realizes that he has to act fast to get out with Riley. Cooper somehow learns that lady Raven often brings a young girl on stage during her concerts.

He seizes this opportunity and starts manipulating Lady Raven’s uncle, who is working backstage to get Riley on stage. Interestingly, the director M. Night Shyamalan, is playing the role of Lady Raven’s uncle. Cooper wants to use this moment to sneak away and escape. But things are never as easy as they seem in a Shyamalan film.

Lady Raven’s role

Initially, Lady Raven seems like just a background character in the concert. But soon she proves to be more than just a performer. Yes, she is intricately involved in the sting operation and is determined to help the FBI. When Cooper finally manages to meet her backstage, he threatens her to ensure his escape. But Lady Raven cleverly turns the tables on Cooper, and he soon finds himself outsmarted.

Lady Raven visits Cooper’s home, where she meets his wife, Rachel (Alison Pill), and son, Logan (Lochland Ray Miller). During that time, she gets more information about Cooper and his past. This shows that Lady Raven is not someone to be underestimated. However, there was a time when the FBI went to Cooper’s home to arrest him. But, with the help of a secret trapdoor in his house, he managed to escape.

The shocking home encounter

The film takes a dramatic turn when Cooper returns home. He then learns that his wife, Rachel, has suspected him of being The Butcher all along. Their final confrontation is intense; Rachel reveals she has been aware of his dark secrets all this time. While he is confronting her, Rachel outsmarts him by drugging him.

Yes, Cooper was going to kill Rachel, but she asked if they could share one last desert together. But it’s a trick, as Rached added a drug to Cooper’s pie. This move helps the FBI team waiting in the next room to catch Cooper. They arrested him soon after this.

A twisted ending and post-credit scene

As Cooper is being taken out, he notices his child’s bike and adjusts it. He secretly takes a spoke from the bike. When he’s locked up in the van, he uses the bike spoke to remove the handcuffs. Then Cooper looks into the camera and laughs creepily. This suggests that his dangerous games aren’t over yet.

The movie ends with a post-credit scene. The vendor who unknowingly helped Cooper earlier is watching the evening news. He learns that Cooper was The Butcher all along. He has a meltdown and vows never to talk to help anyone.

Trap is a thrilling ride, full of surprises and suspense. It is currently playing in theaters in the US.

