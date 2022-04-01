Travis Barker admits being out of his comfort zone at Oscars 2022: This is all new to me

Travis Barker confessed that getting ready for his Oscars red carpet performance with fiance Kourtney Kardashian was 'all new to me.' The Blink-182 drummer, 46, found himself in the unusual situation of wearing not just a tuxedo but also powder.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, performed with an all-star band at the 92nd Academy Awards. And, although he was comfortable behind the skin, he claims that his formal affair made him feel less comfortable in his own skin. "For me, I kind of have a uniform I feel really comfortable in which usually is no shirt, a pair of pants and some Converse or some Doc Martens," Barker told Vanity Fair. He further confessed that in general "I never really have a glam team - I never get powder or whatever but this is the Oscars so I'll do whatever."

His 'chill' beauty regimen comprised hydrating his lips, applying lotion, and trimming his fingernail. "I put lotion on, made sure my nails were cut, and made sure my lips were moisturized," he said as per Daily Mail. Meanwhile, With Travis and Kourtney's red carpet entrance, she became the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to attend the Oscars.

However, Travis and Kourtney have a reputation for public displays of love, which they upheld on the red carpet. The couple who got engaged in October last year are reportedly in the middle of their wedding planning at the moment, a glimpse of which will be seen in Kourtney's upcoming reality show along with her family, The Kardashians which will release on April 14.

