Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian clicked leaving hospital as they navigate ‘urgent family matter’ amid pregnancy; Read inside scoop

Recently, photos of Kourtney Kardashian, The Kardashians star, and Travis Barker, Blink-182 drummer, have surfaced online. In these pictures, they were clicked leaving a hospital in Los Angeles. As per the photos reported by Page Six, the couple got into a black car, and some security guards accompanied them. Here’s everything we know.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spotted outside hospital amid family emergency

In the clicks, Kourtney’s baby bump was visible. She looked a bit sad as she quickly got into the back of the car. She was wearing a gray shirt and pants and had on matching sneakers. Kourtney also wore black sunglasses and had her black hair up in a messy bun.

Travis, on the other hand, had on a white T-shirt over a black long-sleeved shirt. He wore black jeans with holes, sneakers, and a black hat. According to reports, all this happened just after Blink-182 all of a sudden canceled their tour in Europe as Travis had to go back to the United States due to an emergency in his family.

Blink-182 shared this news on X (formerly known as Twitter). In their message, they said: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States, the Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Both their representatives haven’t responded to anything as of now. Before the news came out, Travis shared some pictures on his Instagram. One had a banner saying, "Together we pray," and another showed a prayer room at Glasgow Airport.

Travis's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, also said she was “praying” for Travis and Kourtney when she heard the news. She didn't know what was happening, but she cared a lot about the safety of their kids.

Moakler said, “I don’t know what’s going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound — obviously that’s important to me,” the model, who shares teens Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Barker, told Page Six photographers on Friday. Shanna further added, “Obviously, whenever they have to cancel shows, it’s a really big deal. I’m just praying that his immediate family — and the baby and Kourtney and everyone — is safe and OK.”

Kourtney and Travis' relationship timeline

Kourtney and Travis started dating in 2020 after being friends for ten years. They officially said they were in a relationship in February 2021. In October of the same year, they got engaged. Then, the couple got married in May 2022 in Santa Barbara, with their loved ones there to celebrate.

Kourtney already is a mother to three kids - Mason, who is 13, Penelope, who is 10, and Reign, who is 8. She shares them with her ex-partner, Scott Disick. Travis Barker is also a parent. He is a father to a 19-year-old son named Landon and a 17-year-old daughter named Alabama with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

