Travis Barker believes Kourtney Kardashian and him are 'very similar'; Here's how

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian almost tied the knot in Las Vegas over the past weekend as the couple rushed to a chapel following their appearance at the Grammys. While the duo failed to receive a marriage licence at the late-night hour, it's no surprise that the couple will be getting married soon after getting engaged in October last year.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Travis got candid about his relationship with Kourtney as he described them to be similar. The drummer spoke about overcoming his fear of flying after surviving a fatal plane crash and how it was Kourtney who helped him do that. After travelling via a plane for the first time after in 13 years, the Blink 182 drummer had gushed about Kourtney on Instagram as he said, "Anywhere with you."

While speaking to Billboard, Barker further had sweet words of appreciation for having Kourtney in his life as he added, "We’re very similar, with our backs to the wall. We have no quit, and I need someone like that in my life." Travis who has been rarely vocal about his relationship with Kardashian in interviews spoke dearly of her and also revealed how he has been prioritising his work and personal life better now as he said, "I feel like I’m learning how to structure my time, trying to work enough to where I feel comfortable and feel like I earn days off and vacations, which I never took until this past year.", via Billboard.

Kourtney Kardashian recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show to promote the family's new upcoming show where she spoke about her Vegas wedding and revealed that the couple really wanted to get married but the marriage licence didn't work out because everything was shut.

