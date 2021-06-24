Travis Barker on Blink 182 bandmate Mark Hoppus' cancer diagnosis: Will be with him every step of the way

Travis Barker shared a message of love and support for his "brother" Mark Hoppus after the latter revealed he was undergoing chemotherapy following cancer diagnosis.

Mark Hoppus, bassist and singer from the band Blink-182, recently made a public statement about his cancer diagnosis. Hoppus, 49, announced on Twitter on June 23 that he has cancer and that he is undergoing chemotherapy for the same. While fans of the band and Hoppus shared supportive messages for his recovery, his bandmate Travis Barker too has now responded to the sad news.

Speaking to E!, Barker referred to Hoppus as his "brother" and stated that he will stand by the singer during this difficult time. As per E!, Barker said, "Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."

In his Twitter note revealing his cancer diagnosis, Hoppus mentioned that he's scared but he is trying to remain positive. Mark wrote, "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

Among the many messages of love and support that he received, Mark also got a response from B. J. Novak on Twitter who wrote, "You’re on our minds, Mark. Your attitude is going to be magnified by so many people." Also, Good Charlotte's Billy Martin replied saying, "Lots of Love to you Mark."

Hoppus and Barker's band Blink-182 recently celebrated the 20-year anniversary of their fourth album, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket. Mark had taken to Twitter to celebrate the same as he gave a shoutout to Travis and other band members including Tom Delonge and Jerry Finn.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker feel their 'biggest accomplishment' is how they integrated their families

Share your comment ×