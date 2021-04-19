Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian a ‘blessing’ to the world on her birthday; Charlie Puth REACTS

Travis Barker took to his Instagram handle to wish Kourtney Kardashian on her birthday in a special way. Take a look.

On Kourtney Kardashian’s 42nd birthday, her boyfriend Travis Barker made sure to to make her day extra special. The reality TV star took to her Instagram handle to share the lavish gift she received from Barker. The Blink 182 musician surprised her with a romantic floral arrangement consisting of her favourite flowers. While sharing the photo of the flowers, Kourtney confirmed, "Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers." Now wishing Kourtney on her birthday, Barker took to social media to share intimate photos with her and also added a sentimental message along with the post.

As the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated her big day, Barker certainly didn’t shy away from showing-off some online PDA. In the post, we can see the adorable couple’s mushy pictures for the very first time. "I F****** LOVE YOU!" the musician captioned the post. "YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash" He added. Netizens absolutely adored the photos and showered compliments for the duo. According to what a source told PEOPLE, Barker often ‘spoils’ the TV star. The insider also commented on how Kourtney seems ‘very happy’ with Travis. "Kourtney is soaking it all up and enjoying life" the source continued.

Take a look:

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Barker’s heartfelt post, which even caught the attention of Charlie Puth. The singer took to the comments to drop a sad face emoji. According to reports, the singer loves watching KUWTK and had previously admitted that Kourtney is his favourite Kardashian on the popular reality show.

Also Read| Kourtney Kardashian receives a beautiful birthday gift from boyfriend Travis Barker & it screams ROMANCE

Share your comment ×