Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian his 'everything' in a sweet message for her 43rd birthday

Travis Barker celebrated Kourtney Kardashian's birthday in the sweetest manner as he shared a special tribute for her on Instagram as he gushed about his fiance. The Blink 182 drummer also dropped an adorable photo of the two where he was seen holding onto her lovingly. Kourtney marked her 43rd birthday on April 18 and wishes poured in for her.

Kourtney and Travis' romance has already been making the headlines ever since the duo got together last year. The couple also got engaged in October 2021 and this year they surprised their fans after eloping to Las Vegas over the Grammys weekend. The couple is expected to tie the knot officially though, in presence of their friends and family soon.

As for Kourtney's 43rd birthday, while we didn't get a glimpse of the Poosh founder's birthday bash, Travis in his special tribute for her wrote, "My best friend, my lover, my everything Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you." The drummer also added an infinity sign in the end to show how the eternal nature of their romance. Kourtney responded to Travis' post saying, "All I could ever dream of and more."

Kourtney also received birthday love from her siblings including Kim Kardashian who shared a series throwback photos of the duo which also included cute photos from their childhood. In her message for Kourtney, she wrote, "Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!"

