Travis Barker DEBUTS new tattoo featuring fiancé Kourtney Kardashian's lips; See here

Updated on Oct 26, 2021 04:07 PM IST  |  38.4K
   
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
Travis Barker tattooes Kourtney Kardashian's lips.
Advertisement

Travis Barker has debuted two new tattoos on the same day, and both have a different purpose! In one of the tattoos, he paid a heartfelt tribute to the love of his life Kourtney Kardashian, and with the help of another, Barker covered his old tattoo which was of ex Shanna Moakler's name.

For Kourtney, Barker chose to tattoo her lips covered in black lipstick! To cover Moakler's name which is in his inner arm, Barker inked a massive black scorpion. For those unversed, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently got engaged in a dreamy setting and it was unexpected, to say the least! Since then, the two have taken to sharing pictures of one another, and Kourtney's recent post flaunting her engagement ring has grabbed major eyeballs.

Both the tattoos have been completed by tattoo artist Scott Campbell who inked the pieces on the Blink-182 drummer's inner arm. The scorpion tattoo might have been chosen by Barker as a reference to his astrological sign Scorpio.

Take a look at the pictures:

travis_barker_tattoo_1.jpeg

travis_barker_tattoo_2.jpeg

Taking to his own social media platform, the musician shared some BTS snaps of the scorpion stencil and the Kardashian sister's lip blot. Kourtney hasn't reacted yet, but we're hoping she will acknowledge Barker's new present soon.

While no plans for a wedding have been revealed yet, it will be interesting to witness when the lovebirds finally tie the knot! With the Kardashian-Barker love story, it seems like the same will happen soon, as the engagement was a sudden affair, and fans were simply shocked yet excited when they heard the news!

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian 'can't believe' she got engaged a week ago; Shares NEW photos flaunting her ring

Advertisement

Credits: Travis Barker Instagram,GETTY IMAGES


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹299.00 (89%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Deep Bass, 20hrs Playtime With Case, Ergonomic Sweatproof Earbuds, Noise Isolation, Voice Assistance - (green)

Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Dee...

₹1,018.00
₹2,499.00 (59%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹299.00
₹599.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

₹347.00
₹999.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
View All