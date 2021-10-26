Travis Barker DEBUTS new tattoo featuring fiancé Kourtney Kardashian's lips; See here

Travis Barker has debuted two new tattoos on the same day, and both have a different purpose! In one of the tattoos, he paid a heartfelt tribute to the love of his life Kourtney Kardashian, and with the help of another, Barker covered his old tattoo which was of ex Shanna Moakler's name.

For Kourtney, Barker chose to tattoo her lips covered in black lipstick! To cover Moakler's name which is in his inner arm, Barker inked a massive black scorpion. For those unversed, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently got engaged in a dreamy setting and it was unexpected, to say the least! Since then, the two have taken to sharing pictures of one another, and Kourtney's recent post flaunting her engagement ring has grabbed major eyeballs.

Both the tattoos have been completed by tattoo artist Scott Campbell who inked the pieces on the Blink-182 drummer's inner arm. The scorpion tattoo might have been chosen by Barker as a reference to his astrological sign Scorpio.

Take a look at the pictures:

Taking to his own social media platform, the musician shared some BTS snaps of the scorpion stencil and the Kardashian sister's lip blot. Kourtney hasn't reacted yet, but we're hoping she will acknowledge Barker's new present soon.

While no plans for a wedding have been revealed yet, it will be interesting to witness when the lovebirds finally tie the knot! With the Kardashian-Barker love story, it seems like the same will happen soon, as the engagement was a sudden affair, and fans were simply shocked yet excited when they heard the news!

