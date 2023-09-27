Travis Barker drops hints at baby's name: Kourtney Kardashian's now-deleted photo sparked excitement

The Kardashian-Barker name-guessing world lives on, with the family’s latest addition. Kourtney Kardashian, founder of Poosh, had her Instagram audience wondering when she posted, before swiftly taking down, a photo suggesting a name for her future arrival. However, it was husband and Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, who seemed to confirm the name in a subtle but unmistakeable way.

Fan tweet: Travis Barker’s response

In the midst of the chatter, a fan tweeted their love for the moniker Rocky and claimed it would be the perfect name for Kardashian-Barker’s new baby. Travis Barker, never one to disappoint fans, simply liked the tweet. This tiny action caused waves of excitement across social media, with rumors stating that Rocky was actually the baby boy’s new name.

Travis Barker's newest suggestion isn’t the first hint that he’s given about their baby’s name. Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy in June, and Barker hinted at already having known his son’s name — starting the rumors. However, it wasn’t until this past July that he actually confirmed that he likes the name Rocky 13 on an episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk. Although the name wasn’t conventional, Barker says that’s just because it’

Kardashian's Disney-themed baby shower

Pouring salt into the wounds, Kourtney Kardashian threw a Disney-themed baby shower and posted a pic of a Wishing Tree on Instagram. Baby Rocky was also revealed in a photo that was later removed but an eagle-eyed Reddit user zoomed in enough to notice a note addressed to Baby Rocky causing fans to go wild with predictions that Rocky could be the name.

Mixed reactions from fans

Public reactions have been mixed (as with any celebrity baby name announcement). Rocky’s my dog’s name some Instagram users shared their thoughts, while others wrote Rocky’s better than some of the stupid ass names your sisters have. Others shared what pet names are their favorites among Kourtney’s In contrast, Kourtney went for more traditional names like Mason, Penelope, and Reign for her first three kids as Travis Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler named their teens Landon and Alabama.

As excitement swirls around their baby’s moniker, let’s not forget that this couple has faced some hardships while traversing the path of being a parent. According to Page Six, Travis Barker, who had been touring overseas with his band, flew back in order to be by Kourtney’s side as she was about to undergo “emergency fetal surgery.” This moving story was told by Bark

