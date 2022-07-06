Travis Barker enjoys a trip to the beach with Kourtney Kardashian and her kids after hospitalisation

Following his sudden hospitalisation, Travis Barker is getting some rest by the beach with his newlywed wife Kourtney Kardashian and her two kids Penelope and Reign. On Tuesday, the Poosh founder took to Instagram and posted a series of snaps with some videos as she gave an update on her day out after taking a break from social media amid Barker's health scare.

In the stories, Kourtney documented the trip as she first posted a snap of their dapper ride which was an orange vintage truck. Then the KUWTK alum uploaded a video of herself on the road as she sat beside her husband on the wheel and panned the camera towards her children glued to their seats in the back while Grenade by Bruno Mars played in the background. Though Kourtney avoided getting Travis on screen, she did get his converse working the peddle confirming that she was with her husband.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram updates from her trip with Travis Barker below:

Meanwhile, after reaching the beach both Travis and Kourtney posted pictures of the tranquil waters. Adding to the mountain of content, Kourtney also posted a video of the beach and captured its beauty. Hours before their short trip, momager Kris Jenner and her beau Corey Gamble sent the couple a big bouquet of orange flowers. The card on the flowers read, "Dearest Travis. Get well soon!!! We love you."

For those unversed, a few days ago Travis Barker was snapped been taken to the hospital in a stretcher while Kourtney stood with him. Fans got worried as the photos started circulating on the internet. Later, Travis cleared up all doubts as he revealed, "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," he wrote on his Instagram story. He continued, "But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and I have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in the very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis," per ET.

ALSO READ Travis Barker hospitalised in LA, wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side amid medical emergency: Reports