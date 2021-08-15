Travis Barker flies for the FIRST time after 13 years since surviving 2008 plane crash

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian headed for a Cabo getaway recently, accompanied by Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble. It turned out to be a major moment for Barker who made his first plane travel in about 13 years with his recent Cabo trip. The musician had sworn off air travel after surviving the deadly 2008 plane crash where he lost his close friends Charles "Che" Still and Chris Baker. TMZ captured a few pictures of Barker as he got off the plane along with Kourtney as they reached Mexico.

As reported by Daily Mail, Barker seemed to have had an emotional moment before he got on the plane. The report claimed that Barker embraced Kourtney before boarding the aircraft and also reportedly held her hand as they walked up to the stairs.

The Blink-182 musician had survived the deadly crash in 2008 along with DJ AM s and had suffered third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body as per TMZ. After the traumatic incident, Barker had almost vowed to not travel to never fly again.

As for his relationship with Kourtney, it looks like the couple is going strong, and hence with Kardashian's support, Barker seems to have taken the big leap of indulging in air travel.

While the duo recently sparked wedding rumours after their Vegas trip, nothing was officially confirmed by the duo. Kourtney has grown close to Barker's daughter though and it was evident when Alabama Barker referred to Kourtney as "Stepmom" in an Instagram live session.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian DEBUTS a new look; Shows off her new hairstyle with mirror selfies