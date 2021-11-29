Travis Barker joins Kourtney Kardashian & Penelope Disick as they spin around for an EPIC TikTok video

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Penelope Disick have shared a brand new TikTok video where the three of them are spinning around wildly to Bosnian singer Fazlija's 2016 hit Helikopter! In the video, as Penelope keeps spinning, Travis and Kourtney also pack on the PDA as they hold each other in an adorable way.

For those unversed, Kourtney Kardashian shares three kids with ex Scott Disick; Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick. She has been dating the Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, for 11 months, and the two even got engaged in October. The two flaunted their engagement ceremony on social media platforms and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters gushed over Kourtney's special ring. The engagement was a surprise for the Poosh founder and had many of her near and dear ones in attendance.

Recently, Kourtney, Travis and some of their kids went to Cabo to celebrate the musician's 46th birthday. It seems like their kids have also become friends as they posed for many pictures together. Also, Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum and Barker for Halloween at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California. Kourtney often engages in conversations on social media platforms with Travis' daughter Alabama, 15, which includes posting adorable comments on each other's pictures and videos.

This isn't the first time that the mother-daughter duo posted an adorable TikTok. Previously, the two have danced to many popular tracks and made funny videos for their fans. Following them, even Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West are on TikTok sharing an account.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian SHARES new snaps from her romantic beachside proposal: It was a dream