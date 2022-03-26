Travis Barker, Mick Jagger, John Stamos and more mourn the demise of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has sadly died at the age of 50. Hawkins joined the music group, which also includes Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nat Mendel, Rami Jaffee, and Franz Stahl, in 1997, after the departure of William Goldsmith.

The band has published ten albums together, including successful songs such as "Best of You," "Love Dies Young," and "This Is a Call." The band was on tour in South America and was scheduled to play at the 2022 Grammy Awards next month. He is survived by his wife Alison Hawkins, whom he married in 2005, and their three children, Oliver, Annabelle, and Everleigh. While no more information about Taylor's death has been published, numerous of music's top artists have paid tribute to the "Everlong" musician's legacy.

Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink-182, took to his Instagram and wrote, "I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again,” Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink-182, wrote via Instagram on Friday. “I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis [Morissette]. You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid you’re a star.’ And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination.” Meanwhile, for his part, Full House veteran John Stamos remembered the final texts the duo exchanged.

“This was Taylor Hawkins’ last text to me: ‘Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang – Got a put that s–t together before we die,'” the Grandfathered alum, 58, tweeted early on Saturday, March 26. “Wise words from my friend – put that s–t together! I’m so f–king sad. Another one gone too soon.” Meanwhile, Mick Jagger wrote, “So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time." Liam Gallagher wrote in a social media message: "Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother."

Ozzy Osbourn wrote, @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician," Osbourne shared via Twitter on Friday. "My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side." Meanwhile, The Foos are known for touring relentlessly, crisscrossing the globe several times over when they're not in the studio. Hawkins was a road warrior if ever there was one, spending nearly all of his adult life performing in arenas, stadiums and festivals, in addition to the not-so-odd club show, as per US Weekly.

