Travis Barker performs on stage for the first time since pancreatitis diagnosis at Machine Gun Kelly's show

Travis Barker is back to performing on stage and the drummer recently made a surprise appearance on stage at Machine Gun Kelly’s concert in Los Angeles. Barker played the drums during two songs for his first live performance since he was hospitalised and diagnosed with "life-threatening" pancreatitis last month as revealed by him via social media.

Travis' wife Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to post a video of her husband performing at the concert. At the show, Travis and Machine Gun Kelly performed Bloody Valentine and Tickets to My Downfall together. While speaking to the audience about Travis' surprise appearance, Machine Gun Kelly said, "Hey, you know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now. But guess what he’s doing here: playing drums right now!", via Billboard.

Weeks ago after the paparazzi clicked Travis being rushed to the hospital in LA, the drummer's fans took to social media to express their concern. Travis' daughter Alabama had also shared a note on Instagram as she asked fans to send their prayers for his recovery.

Later, Barker himself shared a statement on his health scare“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better." Kourtney had also taken to her Instagram account to thank everyone for their prayers and supportive messages.

