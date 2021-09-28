Travis Barker reacts to Kourtney Kardashian's post; Says he wants to 'laugh' with her for the rest of his life

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have always been that couple! The couple who engages in PDA and doesn’t shy away from acknowledging each other's love on social media. The Kardashian sister and the Blink-182 drummer have always been vocal about their love, and Kourtney's recent Instagram post is proof of that.

The KUWTK alum posted aesthetic pictures on Instagram along with a lovey-dovey video with the love of her life. As Insta-users got a chance to witness some treasures from Kourtney's gallery, one of the videos had Kourtney and Travis being all kinds of adorable as they were sitting in a restaurant! The Barker-Kardashian couple looked as lovely as ever. While sharing the pictures and the video, Kourtney penned, "skies n stuff."

However, fans loved it when Barker took the comment section as well to drop a lovely message for the love of his life. Taking to the comments, the musician penned, "Laugh with you for the rest of my life." Kardashian enthusiasts and fans of the couple have garnered the comment with major likes and appreciation.

Meanwhile, one of the pictures in the slide is that of the cartoon character Peppa Pig, and fans couldn't control their laughter while witnessing so. "The Peppa Pig meme," recognized one fan, while another fan simply praised Kourtney for her aesthetic sense as she posted some pictures of beautiful evening skies.

Recently, Kourtney and Travis have also attended the Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021 together and made quite a stir as the Kardashian sister teamed up with Megan Fox to announce Barker and Machine Gun Kelly's performance. Calling them their 'future baby daddies,' the two asked the audience to cheer for their boyfriends.

