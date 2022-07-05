Travis Barker receives flowers from mother-in-law Kris Jenner amid his recovery from pancreatitis

Travis Barker who was recently hospitalised in Los Angeles revealed that he was diagnosed with pancreatitis following an endoscopy treatment. The Blink 182 drummer was rushed to Cedar Senai with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side after he suffered from severe pain. After recently informing his fans about his recovery, Barker shared a new post.

Taking to his Instagram story, Travis dropped a photo of a bouquet of gorgeous flowers that were sent to him by mother-in-law Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. A note written along with the flowers said, "Dearest Travis, get well soon." Posting a photo of the flowers, Barker thanked Jenner in his story. Previously, in a note explaining his condition and updating everyone on his health, Barker also thanked his fans for all the messages.

Check out Travis Barker's post here:

Kourtney Kardashian also shared a photo of the flowers sent by her mom along with a heart emoji. Kardashian previously wrote a message of thanks for everyone who reached out to her during Travis' hospitalisation and said, "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative."

Travis' step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya had also written in her Instagram story where she thanked fans for their outpouring love and support amid Travis' hospitalisation. The drummer's hospitalisation hit the headlines last week and soon after, his daughter Alabama had shared a post saying "Please send prayers" which sent Barker's fans into a frenzy as they got concerned about his health.

