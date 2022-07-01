Travis Barker receives support from ex-wife Shanna Moakler after his hospitalisation

Travis Barker is receiving prayers from all. Recently, Barker's ex Shanna Moakler came forward and expressed her concern for the Blink-182 drummer in a statement to ET. The American model thanked the fans who had extended their blessings towards Barker and shared some good wishes for her ex-husband who was taken to the hospital on an emergency stretcher a few days back.

Barker and Moakler started their married life in 2004 and ended their relationship in 2008. The ex-couple share two children together Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. In her statement, Moakler said, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children." She also talked about Barker's newlywed wife Kourtney Kardashian who has been by his side during the whole ordeal, "I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney."

Meanwhile, Shanna shared that Barker's kids have been worried about their father, "I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried." Yesterday, his daughter Alabama took to social media to thank fans for their well-wishes for her father as she had previously asked all her followers to pray for Barker's quick recovery.

Meanwhile, Moakler added, "Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children."

ALSO READ Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian his 'everything' in a sweet message for her 43rd birthday