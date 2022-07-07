Travis Barker returns to studio after hospitalisation, receives flowers from Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie

Following his sudden hospitalisation, Travis Barker is ready to get back to normal life. Last Tuesday, the Blink-182 drummer was rushed to the hospital on a stretcher with his newlywed wife Kourtney Kardashian right by his side. Later, it was revealed that Barker suffered from life-threatening pancreatitis and had to get hospitalised after experiencing excruciating pain in his abdomen.

Recently, the rockstar was snapped going back to his daily life as he was seen happily going into his studio. He was captured fist-bumping a friend as he entered the studio for a little rock session. His return to the studio came after just one day of his little trip to the beach with the Poosh founder and her two kids, Penelope and Reign. On Tuesday, Kourtney took to Instagram and posted glimpses of her trip on her stories. Though she did not film Barker, we got a sneak peek of his black converse on the car pedal in a short video by Kourtney.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian sisters sent a bouquet of white roses as a get-well-soon gift to Barker who just got out of the hospital. The drummer posted a snap of the gorgeous flowers on his Instagram stories and thanked Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

As for Kourtney's condition after her husband's health scare a month after their wedding, a source told ET, "Kourtney was extremely worried about Travis when he started feeling unwell." They continued, "She has been by Travis' side throughout everything and has been nonstop taking care of him and making sure he is ok." The insider also opened up about the Kard-Jen clan and their reaction to the situation, "Her family was really scared as well, but everyone is glad that Travis is on the mend now and that he was able to get amazing care."

ALSO READ Travis Barker receives flowers from mother-in-law Kris Jenner amid his recovery from pancreatitis