Travis Barker reveals baby boy's name and due date that he’s expecting with wife Kourtney Kardashian

On a recent episode of the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast, Travis Barker, the drummer of Blink-182, offered a surprise by discussing his wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker's pregnancy. In a candid moment, he revealed the name they've chosen for their soon-to-arrive son and the anticipated due date.

The chosen name for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son

Rocky Thirteen Barker, is the name that the couple has chosen for their baby. During the conversation, Travis said, "There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week that Rocky's due." "Rocky Thirteen Barker," host Toby Morse said and the Blink-182 drummer repeated it. "Such a hard name, man," the host said and Travis replied with, "I was like he's going to come out of...my wife's vagina doing front kicks and push-ups and..."

Expected due date of Rocky Thirteen Barker

As the conversation moved forward Travis revealed that Rocky's due date is Halloween and then the host of the podcast Morse said "C'mon dude. You couldn't have planned that any better." To which Travis replied, "I know. It's either Halloween or like, the first week of November."

The name Rocky Barker was previously hinted at and even was in a note from their baby shower.

Kourtney and Travis' relationship timeline

Kourtney and Travis started dating in 2020 after being friends for ten years. They officially said they were in a relationship in February 2021. In October of the same year, they got engaged. Then, the couple got married in May 2022 in Santa Barbara, with their loved ones there to celebrate.

Kourtney already is a mother to three kids - Mason, who is 13, Penelope, who is 10, and Reign, who is 8. She shares them with her ex-partner, Scott Disick. Travis Barker is also a parent. He is a father to a 19-year-old son named Landon and a 17-year-old daughter named Alabama with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

