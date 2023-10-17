Travis Barker reveals SEVERE hand injury after Blink-182 show in England; DEETS inside

Kourtney Kardashian’s beau, Travis gained prominence with Blink-182. However, the drummer is now capturing attention for reasons beyond his music, mostly for his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. However, on October 15, Travis shared a startling Instagram story, displaying a substantial wound on his knuckles and blood-soaked, scab-covered fingers as he held his hand up close to the camera. In a subsequent photo, he revealed his bloodied and dirt-stained pants, a result of the hand injury.





Travis Barker took to Instagram to share about his hand injury

An unsettling backstage incident unfolded at the Manchester AO Arena when the drummer shared a mirror selfie showcasing his injuries on Instagram. In his Instagram story, the musician accompanied the image with a peace sign and a blood drop emoji, along with a location tag that hinted at the nature of his accident.

On this upcoming Monday, Blink-182 will make their second appearance in Manchester, concluding their European leg of the Rock Hard tour. Following this, the band is set to rock Las Vegas on October 21 and 22 for their last shows of the year.





Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship insights

After dating for less than a year, in October 2021, the Businesswoman and the drummer announced their engagement publicly. In May 2022, the couple got legally married in a big Italian wedding. And in June, Kourtney and Barker announced they were expecting their first child together.

Kardashian spoke to Vanity Fair Italia on growing her family with Barker, "I love experiencing life through their eyes and doing with them all the things I did as a child.” She continued, "I love creating traditions and memories and making everyday things feel special and magical.” For Kourtney, being able to do that with Travis now is her dream come true.

According to Yahoo, the couple has revealed their anticipation of welcoming a baby boy this summer. Despite Kardashian's recent emergency fetal surgery earlier this month, the pregnancy journey has been far from smooth. Fortunately, recent developments suggest a positive outlook.

