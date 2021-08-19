Travis Barker says ‘anything’s possible’ with Kourtney Kardashian; Takes 1st flight since 2008 plane crash

Popstar Travis Barker recently took his first flight since 2008, as he headed to Cabo with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. This marked the musician’s first flight in a decade since surviving a 2008 plane crash. Apart from Poosh founder GF Kourtney, the duo was also accompanied by Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble on Kylie Jenner’s private jet, according to reports via TMZ.

After conquering his fear of flying, Barker shared his thanks with Kardashian for helping him along the journey, taking to Instagram, Travis shared a picture of the two where the drummer can be seen lifting Kourtney in his arms. Alongside, he wrote: “With you anything is possible,” along with a black heart emoji. Kourtney sweetly responded: “Anything and everything with you.”

Kim Kardashian also wrote: “THE CUTEST EVER,” while Khloe said: “Im going to cry” and “Love conquers ALL” in 2 separate comments. Kylie Jenner, whose plane the couple flew on also added a few jets and pink heart emojis.

If you didn’t know about the star’s 2008 accident, here’s what happened: Travis and his friend, Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein, were the only two survivors when their plane crashed on their way home from a show in South Carolina in 2008. The crash killed assistant Chris Baker, security guard Charles Still, and the two pilots. While Barker and Goldstein were able to escape the crash, the drummer was left with third-degree burns that covered 65 percent of his body, forcing him to undergo 26 surgeries and multiple skin grafts. About a year after the crash, Goldstein died of an accidental drug overdose.

