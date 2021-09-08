Travis Barker says Kourtney Kardashian gives him the ‘strength & hope’ to overcome ‘traumatic’ experiences

Seems like Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are too much in love, as the former has just opened up on the ‘strength and hope’ that the KUWTK alum provides him with which has helped him ‘overcome things that were so traumatic’ in his life. The Blink-182 alum revealed that the first flight with Kourtney after a decade was “the easiest ever.”

Speaking to Nylon magazine, via ET Canada, Barker said that he didn’t even know that they were going for a trip. “I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much travelling with you,” Barker began, adding that the Kardashian sister wanted to visit Italy, Cabo, Paris, and Bora Bora with Barker. The musician remembers agreeing to Kourtney and said he would do it with her! “I would do anything for you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice,” Travis recalled telling Kourtney.

Before getting on the plane, Travis said he tried out some breathing exercises, and according to his experience, it was “the easiest ever.” As per Nylon, via ET Canada, the musician noted that travelling on a plane was very new to him. Opening up on the relationship and he and Kourtney share, Barker said that she gives him the proper strength to overcome traumatic situations. “She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again,” Barker added.

The Blink-182 alum also revealed their plans about the relationship that they share. He stated that his ultimate goal is to have a happy home and life with his and Kourtney’s kids.

