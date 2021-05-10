Travis Barker sent THIS special gift to girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian for Mother's Day celebrations

Kourtney Kardashian receives three massive bouquets of flowers from Travis Barker as a gift for Mother's day celebrations.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are an affectionate couple and the duo never shy away from showing the world that they are in love. Apart from their PDA-filled moments, the couple also indulges in celebrating each other with some of the sweetest gestures. As Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Mother's Day on May 9, 2021 by sharing adorable pictures with her three kids, Barker made sure to make it even more special by sending her three huge bouquets of flowers.

Kourtney shares three children, sons Reign Aston, 6, and Mason Dash, 11, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 8 with her former partner Scott Disick. The Poosh founder took to Instagram to share a small video and several pictures of the massive bouquets of flowers she received from Travis. Along with a black heart emoji, Kourtney also shared a crying emoji on her story as she tagged Barker in it.

Previously, Barker had sent a similarly huge flower arrangement for Kardashian on her birthday last month. Among other overly romantic gestures, the musician has also tattooed his girlfriend's name on his chest after merely a month of dating.

Check out a picture of Travis' gift for Kourtney here:

While Barker and Kourtney made their relationship official only a few months back, the duo has known each other for much longer. It's no surprise that Barker wanted to celebrate Kourtney on Mother's day given that he previously referred to her as an "incredible mother" in his interview on the Drew Barrymore show. Recent reports also suggested that the couple has been thinking about their future together and a possible engagement may also be on the cards.

