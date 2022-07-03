Travis Barker shares an update on his health scare; Wife Kourtney Kardashian says it was an 'emotional' week

Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital earlier this week with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side in Los Angeles. It was later reported that the drummer suffered from pancreatitis which led to his hospitalisation. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, both Travis and Kourtney shared statements to give an update to his fans on his current condition.

Sharing a statement in his Instagram story, the Blink 182 drummer explained why he was taken to the hospital saying, "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great but right after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life threatening pancreatitis."

Barker further admitted that he is currently in recovery mode and mentioned that he is much better thanks to the intensive treatment that he has been receiving so far. Also, posting an update on her husband's health, Kourtney Kardashian wrote in her Instagram story how it has been a "scary and emotional" week.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's posts here:

Sharing an emotional message on her husband's recovery, Kourtney wrote, "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative." She also especially thanked the medical staff at Cedars Sinai hospital for Travis' recovery. In another Instagram story, Kourtney also mentioned how words cannot express the feelings of gratitude she has inside her.

Following his hospitalisation on Tuesday, Barker's daughter Alabama shared a post saying "please send your prayers" Also his step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya had written in her Instagram story where she thanked fans for their outpouring love and support amid Travis' hospitalisation.

