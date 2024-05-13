Travis Barker Showers Love On Kourtney Kardashian As She Celebrates First Mother's Day As Mom-Of-Four; See Here

This Mother’s Day was extra special for Kourtney Kardashian. The mom of four was smothered with love from her husband Travis Barker on the occasion. The Blink-182 drummer filled Kourtney’s home with bouquets of roses, combinations of pink and white. Barker also curated a heartfelt post for her on Instagram. The couple recently welcomed their first child together, Rocky Thirteen. Thus, the celebrations had to be grand on Sunday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum posted an Instagram story showing off her husband’s exceptional effort. Additionally, Kourtney’s stories were brimming with love through multiple stories shared in celebration of the special day. She also received heartfelt notes from her stepkids – Landon and Alabama Barker; from and to her mom Kris Jenner, and more.

Kourtney Kardashian's perfect Mother’s Day celebration

The 45-year-old celebrity's social media flaunted all the love she received from her family for the 12th May occasion. In the most eye-catching part, Kourtney Kardashian put up a video walking around her house overflowing with rose bouquets from her husband Travis Barker. She tagged him with a little black heart on top. The mesmerizing sight echoed the 48-year-old musician's love for his wife.

Not only that, the father of three also shared a carousel of heartwarming pictures featuring Kourtney and Rocky as story updates. It was originally from a post he’d curated to pay tribute to his wife on Mother’s Day this year. Barker wrote in the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner. Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife @kourtneykardash”

In most of the pictures, the Lemme founder was seen cradling their baby boy or touching Rocky’s adorable little feet. Another picture showed Barker hugging Kourtney from behind, followed by a candid picture of the mother-son duo napping. Barker ended the carousel with a mirror selfie of the reality star posing in cozy pajamas.

Kourtney reshared the post on her IG story with a little note, “forever and ever” topped with heart and teary-eyed emojis. She also chipped in a sweet comment under the post, stating, “I love you forever and ever my husband.”

A subsequent update by the Poosh founder showed her watching a “movie under the stars and moon” with Barker, as a romantic scene from 2014’s Blended, starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler, played on the screen.

Kardashian and Barker got married in 2022 and welcomed their baby boy, Rocky in November. However, the celebs also share five kids out of their ex-marriages.

Other family members shower love on Kourtney Kardashian

Besides her husband, Kourtney’s stepkids, Landon and Alabama penned loving notes for their stepmom, thanking her for including them in her family. Landon wrote in the story, “Happy Mother's Day @kourtneykardash thank you for being so kind to me and treating me so well love you.” Whereas, Alabama thanked her for “being another woman in my life to look after me in as your family.”

Nevertheless, the reality star’s first Instagram update was a throwback picture of her mother Kris Jenner, and herself as a kid. “Thank you @krisjenner for the best childhood I could dream of,” Kourtney noted.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Kris Jenner shared riveting pictures of all her daughters posing with their kids, from Kylie to Khloe, and even herself with the K-clan, with only Kendall being left out as a mother. Clearly, the mothers rule in the Kardashian household.

