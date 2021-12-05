Travis Barker SLAMS troll who claims the drummer will 'regret’ all of his 'ridiculous' tattoos

Travis Barker recently slammed a troll who believes he'll regret all of his 'ridiculous' tattoos. The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer, who has about 100 tattoos, had shared a shirtless photo of himself with his tattoos on show, which drew a rude remark from a follower.

"The tattoos really look ridiculous, Travis. When you get older, you are going to regret it," the comment read. The tattoo aficionado wasn't about to let the troll pull him down for his now-signature appearance, implying that he would dislike them in the future. "When I'm older I'm probably gonna hang out with other bada** tattooed dudes and generally look awesome,' Barker replied as per PEOPLE. "What are you gonna do when you just look like every other old person?" However, Barker has added some extra-special ink to his tattoo collection since he started dating now-fiancée Kourtney Kardashian, 42.

Barker had his fiancée's name tattooed above his chest area in April, then a month later, he had Kardashian tattoo the words "I love you" on his inner forearm. Kardashian posted a photo on social media of herself penning the phrases on paper before inking the lovely message on Barker's body while he peacefully looked on. Interestingly, only one week after proposing to Kardashian on one knee, Barker had his fiancée's lips tattooed on the inside of his left forearm. On his Instagram Story, the musician teased the new tattoo by posting a shot of a tattooing setup before sharing a black impression of Kardashian's lips.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has never been married or engaged. With her ex, Scott Disick, she has three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. Barker previously married ex-wife Shanna Moakler, with whom he had a son, Landon, 17, and a daughter, Alabama, 15, as well as a stepdaughter, Atiana, 22. He and Moakler divorced in 2008. From 2001 to 2002, the musician was married to Melissa Kennedy, as per PEOPLE.

