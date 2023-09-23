Travis Barker tests positive for COVID after returning to Blink-182 tour

Travis Barker, the 47-year-old musician, is keeping his fans informed about his health. Following his return to the Blink-182 tour after his wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker's "urgent fetal surgery," Barker took to his Instagram Story to share an image holding up a positive COVID test result. The post included emojis indicating his condition. As his health takes a turn, questions arise about the impact on the band's upcoming performances and album release.

A health setback

Travis Barker's decision to share his positive COVID test result signals a potential setback for the Blink-182 tour. With the band's next performance scheduled for October 2nd in Portugal, concerns arise about the impact of Barker's diagnosis on their concert plans. Additionally, the upcoming release of the band's album on October 20th may be affected.

ALSO READ: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian clicked leaving hospital as they navigate ‘urgent family matter’ amid pregnancy; Read inside scoop

Reflecting on reunion

Barker recently discussed reuniting with his Blink-182 bandmates, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge. In a video featuring previews of the new album and an upcoming interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Barker reflected on the band's journey and the importance of their bond. However, his unexpected health development raises questions about the tour's continuity.

Travis Barker's positive COVID test comes at a crucial time for Blink-182, impacting both their ongoing tour and the release of their upcoming album. Fans and the band alike face uncertainty regarding the tour's future and Barker's recovery.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are 'over the moon in love' ahead of one year wedding anniversary