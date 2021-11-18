Travis Barker thanks 'dream girl' Kourtney Kardashian for THIS lavish birthday gift

Travis Barker recently celebrated his 46th birthday and his fiance Kourtney Kardashian certainly made it special for him as she surprised him with a rather lavish gift. Travis took to Instagram to share a series of photos with his new car, a classic Buick that Kourtney gifted him and thanked her for it by referring to it as his "dream car."

Travis took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of black and white photos as he showed off the vintage car that Kourtney gifted him for his birthday. Appreciating his fiance for the gift, the Blink 182 drummer wrote, "When your dream girl gets you your dream car." The photos showed the couple posing for a cosy snap in the car that was parked in front of the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California.

Another photo also showed Kourtney and Travis sharing a sweet embrace in the backdrop of the gorgeous car. Kardashian also re-shared the photos posted by Barker on his Instagram profile. Leaving a comment on Travis' post, Kourtney wrote, "You deserve the world."

Check out Travis Barker's post here:

Previously, Kourtney also gave a glimpse of Barker's birthday celebrations by sharing an Instagram story that showcased the decor for the bash which consisted of black balloons and window lettering that spelled, "Happy birthday Travis."

Travis and Kourtney recently announced their engagement on December 18. The surprise proposal was planned by Travis himself who got down on one knee and proposed to Kourtney on the beachside at Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California.

