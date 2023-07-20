Travis Barker wants to name his baby 'Rocky 13'; Kourtney Kardashian has an EPIC reaction

Fans have been dying to know what they're going to name their baby boy ever since Kourtney Kardashian revealed she is expecting Travis Barker's child at a Blink-182 performance. As it turns out, Travis wants to call the child Rocky 13—a fairly unique name.

The Blink-182 drummer was questioned about his preferred baby name on a recent edition of Complex's "GOAT Talk" with his daughter, Alabama Barker. He declared, "I like Rocky 13." Barker continued, "That's simply the name that's been on my mind recently.

Naturally, Alabama slammed her father's idea, exclaiming: "That's so horrible! The singer, who is now 47, continued by saying that the name is appealing to him since it alludes to two of his favorite things: a movie and a musician. "It is. It is horrible," acknowledged Barker, before stating, "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time. Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 'Rocky,' the best boxing film ever made. Alabama immediately remarked that naming her little brother Rocky 13 may cause some issues at school.



Kourtney Kardashian's extraordinary reaction against the name Travis Barker revealed for the baby

Travis won't get his wish, though, as it was only a few weeks ago that he made it seem as though he and Kourtney had already chosen a name. It is thus doubtful that he would have announced the name before the baby was born.

Rocky 13 is a name Barker likes, but it seems like he and his wife have already decided on something else. Kardashian posted a series of images of herself and Barker standing with a drum kit during their gender reveal party on Instagram at the end of June, along with the statement, "Little drummer boy coming soon."

Travis Barker commented on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post: "I already know his name." Travis Barker

After making an unforgettable pregnancy announcement at a Blink-182 concert last month, the pair has been enthralling fans with pregnancy updates. Kourtney stood in the throng with a placard that read, "Travis, I'm pregnant!" in classic form.

Fans will just have to wait and watch until the baby is born in a few months to find out whether Kardashian will agree to Barker's suggested name.



