Travis Barker wants to name his baby 'Rocky 13'; Kourtney Kardashian has an EPIC reaction

Travis Barker, who is expecting a boy with Kourtney Kardashian, said he's particularly fond of the punk-inspired name.

Written by Kashish Nagpal Updated on Jul 20, 2023   |  07:01 PM IST  |  1K
Instagram
A Baby Name Has Been Announced by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker! (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Travis Barker thinks the unusual name "Rocky13" is perfect for the on the way baby boy
  • The name didn't impress his daughter Alabama Barker, who described it as "so bad."
  • On "GOAT Talk," the Blink-182 drummer gave an explanation  for choosing "Rocky13" as the baby name

Fans have been dying to know what they're going to name their baby boy ever since Kourtney Kardashian revealed she is expecting Travis Barker's child at a Blink-182 performance.  As it turns out, Travis wants to call the child Rocky 13—a fairly unique name.

The Blink-182 drummer was questioned about his preferred baby name on a recent edition of Complex's "GOAT Talk" with his daughter, Alabama Barker. He declared, "I like Rocky 13."  Barker continued, "That's simply the name that's been on my mind recently.

Naturally, Alabama slammed her father's idea, exclaiming: "That's so horrible!  The singer, who is now 47, continued by saying that the name is appealing to him since it alludes to two of his favorite things: a movie and a musician.  "It is. It is horrible," acknowledged Barker, before stating, "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time. Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 'Rocky,' the best boxing film ever made. Alabama immediately remarked that naming her little brother Rocky 13 may cause some issues at school.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian quips she's ‘hanging on by a thread’ as she flaunts baby bump in new photo

Kourtney Kardashian's extraordinary reaction against the name Travis Barker revealed for the baby

Travis won't get his wish, though, as it was only a few weeks ago that he made it seem as though he and Kourtney had already chosen a name. It is thus doubtful that he would have announced the name before the baby was born. 

Rocky 13 is a name Barker likes, but it seems like he and his wife have already decided on something else. Kardashian posted a series of images of herself and Barker standing with a drum kit during their gender reveal party on Instagram at the end of June, along with the statement, "Little drummer boy coming soon."

 
 
Travis Barker commented on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post: "I already know his name."
Travis Barker
 

After making an unforgettable pregnancy announcement at a Blink-182 concert last month, the pair has been enthralling fans with pregnancy updates. Kourtney stood in the throng with a placard that read, "Travis, I'm pregnant!" in classic form. 

Fans will just have to wait and watch until the baby is born in a few months to find out whether Kardashian will agree to Barker's suggested name.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are 'over the moon in love' ahead of one year wedding anniversary

Advertisement

FAQs

How long have Kourtney and Travis been together?
The couple first started dating in 2021, but they have known each other for years. In addition to living in the same Calabasas, California, community, Barker has previously made brief cameos on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
How did Travis meet Kourtney?
Shanna Moakler and Melissa Kennedy
Who is the richest Kardashian?
Kim Kardashian - $1.4 billion
About The Author
Kashish Nagpal
Kashish Nagpal

Kashish is a striving author with more than two years of writing experience. She enjoys watching movies, listening to mu... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!