Travis Barker's cause of hospitalisation revealed; Daughter Alabama Barker thanks fans for 'prayers and love'

Travis Barker was hospitalised on Tuesday afternoon following a medical emergency and was photographed being taken on the ambulance stretcher by TMZ alongside Kourtney Kardashian. The cause of Barker's hospitalisation seems to have now been revealed as TMZ reported that it was due to pain caused by pancreatitis that was triggered by a colonoscopy.

As per the report, sources informed TMZ that the Blink 182 drummer's condition consists of inflammation of the pancreas and includes symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. It's not yet clear when Barker underwent a colonoscopy that could have resulted in pancreatitis. While no update was shared by his wife Kourtney on social media, his daughter took to Instagram to share a photo of Travis' hand along with a message.

Suggesting that the drummer is in a better condition after she had posted asking fans for their prayers on the day of his hospitalisation, Alabama Barker recently gave a fresh update on his condition. She wrote, "Thank you guys for all the prayers and love. I appreciate you & love all of you."

Check out Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya's posts here:

Also, Travis' stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya shared an Instagram story thanking fans for their messages amid Barker's health scare and wrote, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated."

During the time of his hospitalisation in Los Angeles, Travis' son Landon Asher Barker was in New York and joined Machine Gun Kelly on stage to perform their collaborative track, Die in California.

