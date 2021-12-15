Travis Barker's daughter Alabama makes cute TikTok video, introduces friends North West, Penelope Disick

It seems like Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's individual families have become extremely comfortable with each other! Especially the Kardashian and Barker kids have made new friends which includes the incredible friendship between Alabama Barker, Penelope Disick and North West.

Alabama took to TikTok to share a cute video where she danced to the popular track Chocolate Barbie as the words "Meet my friends" flashed across the screen, via ETOnline. After that, Alabama turned the camera to show North and Penelope sitting next to her who were also grooving to the tunes of the famous song.

This isn't the first time that the Kardashian-Jenner kids appeared on TikTok. For those unversed, North and Penelope both have their own TikTok accounts with their mothers Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. The two often post hilarious videos and are literally becoming huge stars on the social media platform. Recently, Penelope even took to posting a video with Travis and Kourtney as the two embraced each other in a hug. Penelope was also spinning around in the video as the song 'Helikopter' played in the background.

As for Alabama Barker, she can be often seen hanging out with her to-be stepmother Kourtney Kardashian as they post pictures with each other on social media and interact with each other through posts. According to ETOnline, the Barkers and Kardashians might also be spending happy moments with each other on Christmas, now that Kourtney and Travis have been engaged.

