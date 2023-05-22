Travis Barker's daughter Alabama sparks questions among netizens after posting 'concerning' TikTok video

Influencer Alabama Barker has been in the news recently for various reasons ranging from the pictures she posts, her birthday party, her foray into rap, as well as her TikTok videos. This time, a now-deleted "concerning" TikTok video of the 17-year-old sparked questions among netizens, keep reading for more details about the video and what users had to say.

Alabama Barker's TikTok video sparks questions and concern among netizens

Alabama, who is the daughter of musician and drummer Travis Barker, posted a strange video on her TikTok account. In the clip, the influencer stands in a public bathroom wearing an oversized black hoodie with its hood up and a diamond cross chain with some tresses of her dyed bright orange hair kept in front of her loose outfit.

With a full face of makeup, Barker gives the camera a confusing look while music plays in the background. While netizens were expecting her to lip sync to the song, she barely moved her lips and was spotted merely whispering. Netizens found her barely there lip sync offbeat and thought her face looked bizarre in the clip. TikTok users were left confused by the video which was deleted by Barker about an hour after it was originally posted.

Netizens commented on the post calling the clip "concerning" and questioning her weird behaviour. "Your TikToks are concerning girrrrl," one wrote, while another asked, "Are u ok? Lmao." A third quipped, "She was undecided whether to speak or not." A fourth questioned, "Everything ok?" a fourth asked. This isn't the first time her videos have been under scrutiny by users on the Internet. Previously, a video where she debuted a rap song was mocked.

Netizens wondered if she was foraying into the rap music industry after listening to the rap sung by her. Others have slammed her father Travis, mother Shanna Moakler, and stepmother Kourtney Kardashian for "letting her" post content "inappropriate" and "too mature" for her age. Alabama has addressed some of the hate she receives through an Instagram story that said, "They hating on me crazy. I'm gonna keep going though."

Recently, Barker archived all her Instagram posts after the backlash she received for the pictures she posts, but she unarchived them shortly after. Images from her 17th birthday party also incited a lot of hate as people questioned her for the revealing outfit she wore though she is still a minor. Others asked her why she was in a hurry to look grown up.

