Travis Barker's daughter Alabama worries fans as she shares PHOTO of her hospital bracelet: Gonna be okay

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama recently shared a zoomed-in picture of a hospital bracelet with her name on it. Alabama, 16 shared the snap alongside a write up which noted that she would be fine soon. However, the sudden photo has worried her fans who have been praying for her speedy recovery.

“I’m gonna be okay! Thank [you] to everybody who made sure I was good [heart emoji]," Alabama penned alongside the snap. The daughter of the Blink-182 drummer had recently celebrated Christmas with her father, Kourtney Kardashian, her siblings and the Poosh founder's kids. Kourtney had also taken to her Instagram to share some adorable snaps of their socks hung for Santa on Christmas Eve! According to Page Six, Kourtney gifted the teenager a diamond ankle bracelet, and her mother Kris Jenner's Christmas present for Alabama was a pair of Bottega Veneta white boots.

However, in the follow-up stories from her Instagram account, Alabama was not wearing the hospital bracelet. She didn't reveal the cause of her sudden visit to the hospital and has only stated that she would eventually be okay.

In other news, one of Travis Barker's stories on his Instagram account had caused quite a stir among netizens as it displayed a baby bottle, seeing which, fans have been wondering whether Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott has already given birth or not. Many fans have also been debating over whether Kourtney Kardashian has been pregnant. However, given Kylie showed her new pet kitten on her Instagram stories, the baby bottle could also be for her furry friend.

