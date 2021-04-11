Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler has THIS to say about his Kourtney Kardashian tattoo

Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler has now reacted to the musician getting his new girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's name tattooed on her chest.

Kourtney Kardashian and her new boyfriend Travis Barker seem to be getting serious. After taking a family vacation together and then ringing in Easter celebrations with each other. If this was any less, Travis recently also made a huge gesture showing off his love for Kourtney after he got her name tattooed on his chest. Recently, reacting to the same, Travis' ex Shanna Moakler told TMZ that she would say "welcome to the club" to Kourtney.

Travis' ex-wife also revealed that he has tattooed her name too. As per TMZ, Moakler said, "Yeah, he does, he has my name." Further reacting to the same, she encouraged Kourtney to get a tattoo of Travis' name too as she said, "Now it's her turn. It's her turn to get his name on her." Moakler herself too has Travis' name tattooed on her wrist.

As for Barker's big gesture for Kourtney, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is certainly impressed with it considering she took to Instagram herself to share the picture. The post showing Barker's newly inked tattoo also received a comment from the musician himself who shared a heart emoji on it.

During his appearance on the Drew Barrymore show, Travis spoke about his relationship with Kourtney and called it "natural". The musician revealed that her being a parent made a difference and that was what set this relationship apart from his previous ones. Not only this, Barker also called Kardashian a "great mom" and a "great friend." On February 17, Kourtney officially confirmed the relationship with a photo of herself holding hands with Barker on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Travis Barker professes his love for Kourtney Kardashian; Gets her name inked on chest after dating 2 months

Share your comment ×