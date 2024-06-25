Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Reflects On Being In A ‘Dark Place’ When Paps From ‘Kardashian Media Circus’ Were At Her Front Door

The former Miss New York 1995, Shanna Moakler, 49, has a wide career trajectory which includes being an actress and a model. Apart from that she was also famously known for starring in the reality show with her then-husband and Blink-182 band member, Travis Barker. The show was titled Meet The Barkers.

Since Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got together, controversies have swirled around related to Shanna and Travis. In a recent interview, Shanna opened up about being in a “dark place” due to the death of her parents amid the Travis-Kourtney drama at the time.

Shanna Maokler recalls being in a ‘dark place’

As per People’s article published on June 24, Shanna Moakler spoke to the outlet about the hard times she endured. The actress also opened up about her mother and father’s death. Her mother, Gail passed away in January 2023 and after seven months her father, John W. Moakler III breathed his last.

The actress said that she was in a, “very, very dark place." She mentioned, "I stopped dieting. I stopped exercising. I just ate like s***. I was so devastated, and I missed my f***ing mom and dad.”

Shanna recalled the paparazzi being at her front door from the “Kardashian media circus with Travis,” which was on “another level” and she did not know how to deal with that.

When The Kardashians star was hospitalized in September 2023 while pregnant with her and Travis’ child, Rocky, Shanna was “sad” and missed her parents a lot.

As per the outlet, in recent months she had been feeling like herself again. She said that she does not think that anyone has a clue who she is.

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker do not speak anymore

Shanna Moakler revealed that she and Travis Barker do not have a relationship and they “don't speak anymore.”

However, she thinks that it will change as she thinks that they are in their “evolution” currently, and maybe in the future, it will change.

During her interview, she saw the similarities between both of her exes, Baker and Oscar De La Hoya, who she was with before marrying the Blink-182 drummer.

Shanna said that both of her ex-partners “propelled to fame” when she was with them. The actress added that both the celebrities were poor and she was by their side as they rose to fame.

She added that both Barker and Oscar wanted fame, money, and power. Shanna made it clear that she is not looking to date such men.

Meanwhile, Travis and Shanna were married from 2004 to 2008. They share two children- Landon and Alabama, born in 2003 and 2005 respectively. The Blink-182 band member married Kourtney Kardashian in May 2022. The couple welcomed a son named Rocky in November 2023.

