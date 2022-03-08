Travis Barker's new profile picture on Instagram has THIS sweet connection to Kourtney's daughter Penelope

Travis Barker has a new profile picture on Instagram and Twitter and he has only one person to thank for it and that is his fiance Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope Disick. After Kourtney shared a cute drawing of Travis made by her daughter in her story, Barker not only showed his love for it but also turned it into his profile photo.

Sharing the nine-year-old's drawing of him on his Instagram story, Travis reacted to the same and wrote, "I love this Penelope" with a smiley face emoji. It was clear from the Blink 182 drummer's reaction that he was truly moved by it and to further celebrate Penelope's talent, he also changed it to his profile photo. In the drawing, Kourtney's daughter drew a perfect portrait of Barker, along with his tattoos.

It's no surprise that Penelope and Travis have bonded so well. The couple before getting engaged in October last year spent months together not only as a couple but also as a blended family. Barker recently also gifted Penelope her own set of drums on her 9th birthday.

Check out Travis Barker's post here:

After spending Christmas and other holidays together, it seems Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick's three kids, Penelope and her brothers, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, have also gotten close to Travis' kids, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, whom the drummer shares with ex Shanna Moakler.

Travis has certainly become quite close with Penelope and even appeared in one of her TikTok videos that she made with mom Kourtney Kardashian.

