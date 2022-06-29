Travis Barker's son Landon joins Machine Gun Kelly on stage at NYC concert amid dad's hospitalisation

Travis Barker was hospitalised in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon as photos of him being rushed to Cedar Sinai were shared by TMZ. The Blink 182 drummer was accompanied by wife Kourtney Kardashian during the same. On the other side of the coast, Barker's son Landon Asher joined Machine Gun Kelly on stage at the latter's concert in New York.

The 18-year-old sang Die in California alongside MGK at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 28 and re-posted a video of his performance on his Instagram account. While Landon didn't react to the news of Travis' hospitalisation on his social media, his sister Alabama Barker shared an Instagram story saying, "Please send your prayers."

Also, fans noticed Travis' tweet from hours before he was taken to the hospital that simply said, "God Save Me." The drummer's health condition hasn't yet been revealed and the reason why he was rushed to the hospital also remains undisclosed as of now.

According to TMZ, Travis was first taken to West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles before being transferred to Cedars for his condition. Kourtney was photographed leaving for the hospital behind Barker who was clicked being taken on the stretcher. The Poosh founder hasn't shared any update on social media regarding Barker.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot nearly a month ago in Portofino, Italy where they were surrounded by their close friends and family in attendance. The couple also admitted on their reality show, The Kardashians that they had been trying to start a family and also underwent IVF treatment for the same.

