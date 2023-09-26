Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: A timeline of their rumored romance

The world of NFL fans and pop culture enthusiasts alike has been buzzing with excitement over the speculated romantic connection between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and global music sensation Taylor Swift. While Taylor Swift may have experienced many grand adventures in her life, including dating the boy on the football team, the rumor mill continues to churn, leaving us all intrigued by this potential power couple.

ALSO READ: Did Travis Kelce dress up in splattered blue denim to win over Taylor Swift? Fans wonder

A charming plan

As reported by ESPN, The sparks of this possible romance began to fly when Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert over the summer. However, Kelce's hopes of meeting the music icon were dashed when he revealed, "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings." Despite this setback, Kelce had a charming plan in mind - giving Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

Jason breaks the silence on Travis's romance rumors

Travis Kelce's younger brother and Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, had to field questions about his brother's relationship status when rumors started to swirl. Jason initially played coy, but later, he expressed his belief that the rumors were true, adding a touch of humor to the situation.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift allegedly treat all diners to an empty restaurant night out with Travis Kelce? Report suggests so

Travis Kelce returns to the football field

Travis Kelce made a triumphant return to the football field after an injury, and his connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn't go unnoticed. CBS announcer Ian Eagle cleverly referenced Swift's hit song 'Blank Space' during the game, adding a musical twist to the narrative.

Kelce didn't let his initial disappointment deter him. He extended an invitation to Taylor Swift to witness him 'rock the stage' at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, hinting at a potential future encounter.

Taylor Swift cheering on her rumored boyfriend

The excitement reached its peak when Taylor Swift was spotted in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium, seated beside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna. The two appeared to be having a great time, enjoying the Chiefs' victory.

Swift's presence did not go unnoticed by the Kansas City sideline, where team members couldn't help but be captivated by the superstar's attendance.

After the game, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen leaving the stadium together. Internet sleuths also noticed that Kelce was sporting an outfit titled the '1989 sleep set,' which coincidentally aligns with the release of '1989 (Taylor's Version)' on October 27. Some skeptics may view this as a promotional ploy, but for the romantics among us, it's a sign of love.

Advertisement

Even legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick had something to say about Taylor Swift. When asked about the rumors, Belichick endorsed Swift, praising her toughness during her Eras Tour concert. It seems like Swift has fans in high places.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift makes her FIRST public showing to support Travis Kelce by cheering at Chiefs Game amid dating rumors