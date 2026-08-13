Travis Kelce Calls Wedding To Taylor Swift ‘The Best Night Of My Life’, In spite Of MSG AC ‘Cooking’

Travis Kelce finally gave a glimpse into his private wedding to Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end married the pop superstar on July 3 at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, with the couple keeping most details of their big day private.

Travis Kelce calls wedding ‘The best night of my life’

Speaking after the Chiefs’ training camp in Missouri, Kelce reflected on the special occasion and explained why the venue held personal significance for him. “It was kind of cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married there. It was a fun offseason, man. The wedding was the best night of my life. I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us. It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration, but it's football, baby.”

During the same interaction, Travis Kelce also referred to Swift as his “wife” publicly for the first time. Explaining why he missed a New York Knicks playoff game last season, he said, “My wife went when I was stuck in a minicamp, so I didn't get my opportunity to go then.”

Although Swift and Kelce have yet to release official photographs from their wedding, reports have offered glimpses into the star-studded guest list. Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis, Benson Boone, Gigi Hadid among others were reportedly among those present, while Adam Sandler was said to have officiated the ceremony. The couple’s decision to celebrate at MSG also drew significant attention across New York.

Travis Kelce thanks MSG owners

Kelce credited the venue’s ownership for helping them organise a private celebration at such a high-profile location. “I can't thank the owners of MSG enough for allowing us to get the opportunity to do that, knowing that we wanted a private event and everything, and it was perfect,” he said.

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