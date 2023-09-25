Travis Kelce faces criticism for Pfizer commercial, Taylor Swift gets dragged too

In a world where social media often amplifies the most polarizing of opinions, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, found himself caught in a storm of controversy. A recent Pfizer commercial promoting flu and COVID-19 vaccinations featuring Kelce sparked intense debate and backlash from fans. Surprisingly, this controversy extended to involve none other than pop sensation Taylor Swift, whom Kelce has been linked to in the past.

Travis Kelce's Pfizer commercial

Travis Kelce recently took to Instagram to share a promotional video for Pfizer, advocating the importance of getting flu and COVID-19 shots together for those who are due for both. The NFL star emphasized the time-saving benefits of this approach, stating, "With my schedule, saving time is key." He encouraged viewers to consult their healthcare professionals or visit the CDC's vaccines.gov for more information.

Fan backlash and polarized opinions

The controversy surrounding Kelce's endorsement stems from the divisive nature of COVID-19 vaccines and the skepticism some people hold toward big pharmaceutical companies. In today's climate, any public figure's stance on vaccines can be polarizing, and Kelce found himself in the crossfire.

On platforms like Twitter (formerly known as X), fans took to sharing their opinions, and reactions ranged from support to criticism.

Taylor Swift connections

One might wonder why Taylor Swift got pulled into this controversy. The answer lies in Kelce's personal life. Reports of his breakup with Kayla Nicole had been circulating, and during a podcast appearance with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis mentioned a hypothetical situation in which he would give Taylor Swift a bracelet with his number on it. This sparked speculation and fueled rumors of a potential romance between the two.

Despite Kelce's reassurance that nothing was currently happening between him and Taylor Swift, some fans believed that his choices, such as endorsing Pfizer vaccines, were influenced by the perceived connection to the pop star. Kelce clarified his position during an interview on the Pat McAfee show

"Nah, that's life, baby. That's life. I mean, I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court. I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one is a little more lit.' We'll see what happens in the near future."

