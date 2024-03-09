Travis Kelce Had Time Of His Life At Taylor Swift's Singapore Concert; See Here

Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's fifth show of the Eras tour in Singapore on Friday night. The NFL star was seen dancing and enjoying himself along with the crowd. The fans who spotted him from the stands shot a video of him dancing to the lyrics of Swift's songs. The singer, too, changed the wording of her song Karma to dedicate it to Kelce. The singer sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," making the crowd scream joyfully.

The Kansas City Chiefs player donned a white shirt with monochrome pants to cheer for Swift at the National Stadium of Singapore in Kallang. The NFL player was accompanied by his pals to the concert's VIP areas.

Travis Kelce's Appearance At The Eras Tour Previously

This is not the first time that Kelce has joined the crowd to support Taylor Swift. Travis has been a regular member of the Eras Tours since before the couple started dating. The NFL star first attended Swift's concert in July, where he planned to exchange numbers with the Lover singer.

Later in November, and recently, Kelce attended the Eras tour concert in Sydney as well. Before the show in Australia, the duo went on a date at the zoo, where they spent some quality time. After the show, the Kansas City Chiefs player distributed the Blank Space singer's guitar picks, while Swift ended the show with a kiss to Kelce.

Travis Kelce's Brother Announced His Retirement

Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after playing 13 seasons in the league. At the press conference, an emotional Travis joined his brother and was seen wiping tears as Jason talked about it. Comforting his brother, the younger NFL star said, "You've always been a step ahead of me in this game. It's always been like I had that flotation device right there. To have you out of it, man, it feels empty. It definitely feels like... it's complete."

He further added, "It was a fun-ass journey to watch. And like I said yesterday, I just appreciate you, man, showing me the way and bringing us all along on the journey, big guy." Later that evening, the Kelce brothers were seen celebrating the Cavaliers' win over the Boston Celtics.

