Travis Kelce is ‘on the roller coaster’ as he notices ‘paparazzi outside’ his ‘house’ amid Taylor Swift dating rumors

Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, breaks his silence regarding the transformative effects of Taylor Swift's unexpected visit to Arrowhead Stadium. During the New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis sheds light on the dramatic changes that have unfolded since the pop superstar entered his life.

Travis Kelce's life on the roller coaster

Travis Kelce acknowledges the substantial impact Taylor Swift's presence has had on his life. He candidly admits that his life has taken an unexpected turn, describing it as "on the roller coaster of life." Travis reflects on the drastic changes that have occurred since the game and the newfound attention directed at him.“I’m on the roller coaster, man, the roller coaster of life,” he said. “I might have noticed a few things, like paparazzi outside my house. They all have British accents, too, or something European. They have a camera in their hands, and they’re screaming my name.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift has been dating Travis Kelce longer than reported; FANS are finding easter eggs

A Taylor Swift-induced surge

Since Swift's appearance at the Chiefs game alongside Kelce's mother in his suite, his NFL merchandise sales have surged by approximately 400%, with his jersey ranking among the top five sellers. Additionally, the "New Heights" podcast, initially launched just before the 2022 season, has now garnered over 1 million subscribers, signifying the widespread interest generated by the events surrounding Taylor Swift.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift is ALL COZY as she wraps her arms around Travis Kelce at post-game party

While Travis Kelce acknowledges the impact of his public declaration of admiration for Taylor Swift and the subsequent media frenzy, he remains committed to maintaining privacy and discretion in their evolving relationship. Despite the newfound attention, he's determined to strike a balance between his public persona in the sports world and the personal aspects of his life. As he navigates this exciting chapter, Kelce recognizes that some moments are best kept private, even as Taylor Swift continues to make waves in his world.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift has been dating Travis Kelce longer than reported; FANS are finding easter eggs