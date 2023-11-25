Travis Kelce opens up on dating someone as "scrutinized" as Taylor Swift: "I better not be the one acting all strange"

Travis Kelce who has recently been subject to media scrutiny after dating Taylor Swift is new to the attention. Opening up in an interview, he shared, "I've never dealt with it." After pop icon Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship, fans cannot stop gushing. And while Kelce had made his mark on the field as The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, the relationship has brought him an unprecedented amount of popularity.

The athlete recently featured on the cover of Wall Street Journal Magazine where he got candid about multiple facets of his life. In the interview, he also opened up about dating Taylor Swift. He shared that he had no intention of running away from the publicity. He also spoke about how he has prepared himself for the spotlight.

Speaking to WSJ Magazine, Kelce shared, “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them .... I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it .... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life.”

Travis Kelce showers love on Taylor Swift, also calling their values similar

He swept fans off their feet when he shared how he admired Swift for the way she handles fame. He said, “When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.” He also opened up about how him and Swift share a complimentary outlook on family and work, while calling her a genius.

He concluded by sharing, “Everybody knows I’m a family guy. Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

