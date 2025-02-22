Travis Kelce 'Really Liked' Taylor Swift From the 'Get-Go'; Jason Kelce Remembers Going 'Insane' When Duo First Started Dating

Jason Kelce recently spilled the beans about the early days when he found out about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Making an appearance on a recent episode of The Steam Room, the former Philadelphia Eagles player revealed a bit about his brother.

Having an intriguing conversation with Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson during the February 21 episode, Jason was asked to recall the time he first learned about the early and evolving romance between the Kansas City Chief’s Tight End and the Look What You Made Me Do artist.

Replying to Johnson’s question, Jason replied that he doesn't quite remember but it was when Travis told the 37-year-old about him “hanging out” with Taylor Swift.

Jason then went on to add, “I remember just being like, ‘Are you kidding me? Like you're going, you're hanging out with Taylor Swift. Like, that's insane. That's awesome for you.’ ”

Expressing that it felt different, Jason added that the way Travis talked about the 14-time Grammy winner and the way he still talks about her feels different as well. The retired NFL player also mentioned, “You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go,” he stated.

Earlier this week, Jason shed light on Travis and Taylor Swift’s relationship and how it has changed the KCC player.

Stating that Travis was “like Peter Pan, the Lost Boys,” Jason added that it is the people who he has surrounded himself with who have changed him a lot, hinting at the Shake It Off singer. He also mentioned that since the relationship, Travis has all grown up.

For those who do not know, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating back in 2023.