Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift wasn't 'happy' about postponing her Argentina show amidst rain; DEETS inside

The love affair of the new couple in the showbiz industry, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, has been all over the internet. While the pop star’s The Era Tour has been rolling all over the globe, it was postponed in Argentina and Swift is not very happy about it. Not many would know but the Argentina show was the first Eras Tour performance Swift’s new beau, Kelce has attended. His appearance came as a display of support as he is returning to the singer-songwriter who has been seen at several Chiefs games this season.

Taylor Swift was not happy about postponing her Argentina show

Swift’s new boyfriend appeared on the latest episode of his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast with brother Jason Kelce. He revealed that the unfortunate weather conditions forced Taylor Swift to postpone her Argentina concert and were something that she didn’t want. “She wasn’t too happy about it obviously, she kind of prides herself on performing through weather or rain and things like that,” he said. The decision came considering the safety of the crew and everybody in the stadium. “But when it’s unsafe to her and her crew and everybody in the stadium you gotta do what you gotta do,” added Kelce.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift fan claims Airbnb host hiked prices after revealing she's attending Eras Tour concert; goes viral

Taylor Swift mentioned her new man at the concert

The world knows how the pop star give a shout out to her romantic partners in her songs even she is with them or without them. At the sold-out Eras Tour show at Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate, the pop singer had a few surprises for Travis Kelce and some post-show PDA and an on-stage shout outs. Between her performance, she gave a lyrical shout out in her song Karma, singing “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” which elicited a big grin from the Chief’s tight-end. Later, both of them reunited for dinner at Argentine steakhouse Elena.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift shares plane flying moment aligning with her song's lyrics; quips about 'sorcery allegations'